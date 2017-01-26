Good Samaritan who shot, killed man attacking an Arizona trooper speaks out

PHOENIX (KPNX/NBC) – Facing extraordinary circumstances with little time to think, he acted instinctively firing his weapon to save the life of another man. But, if you ask him, he doesn’t consider himself a hero.

The man, whose actions ultimately saved the life of Arizona Department of Public Safety Trooper Edward Andersson, gave an emotional account of the events that morning publicly for the first time on Tuesday.

Trooper Andersson was ambushed, shot and assaulted by a suspect on Interstate 10 after responding to 911 calls near Tonopah on Jan. 12.

Thomas Yoxall, 43, shot and killed that suspect , later identified as 37-year-old Leonard Penuelas-Escobar, a Mexican national, after pulling over to help Trooper Andersson.

“That morning, I never would have dreamed that I would have saved somebody’s life, let alone taken the life of another individual,” said Yoxall.

Initially wishing to remain anonymous, Yoxall said coming forward now was “part of my healing process” and coming to grips with the incident.

Yoxall gave his recollection of the events that day, saying he noticed the DPS vehicle’s lights and the flares in the road as he approached the scene.

“I noticed the suspect on top of Trooper Andersson, beating him in a savage way. I immediately pulled over,” said Yoxall.

Yoxall, a private gun owner, said his commands were ignored by the suspect as Andersson called out for him, that’s when he shot Penuelas-Escobar, ending the threat to the DPS trooper.

“It’s who I am,” he said. “I can’t arbitrarily stand by and watch a tragedy like that unfold without doing what I can to intervene and stop it.”

Yoxall, 43, is a maintenance worker with no law enforcement or military experience.

He said it was in his instinct to act.

“To be honest with you,” he said. “It was very visceral and instinctive. I had to help — I knew I had to help, so there wasn’t an option for me.”

“It wasn’t until after, and you have a minute to think about your actions, that those emotions start to flood in. Again, at the time, my primary concern was for the life of Trooper Andersson, first and foremost.”

However, he does not consider himself a hero.

“The heroes that day were the first responders,” Yoxall said. “All the members of law enforcement are the heroes and they always will be.”

“I was put in extraordinary circumstances and may have acted heroically, but I don’t consider myself a hero.”

DPS director Col. Frank Milstead said he’s humbled to have met Yoxall and thankful for what he did for the department.

“We’re having this conversation about a hero and not an on-duty death,” Milstead said.

Col. Milstead says the department has provided resources to Yoxall as he deals with the trauma of that morning.

Gov. Doug Ducey thanked Yoxall in a Facebook post Tuesday.

“Thank you, Thomas Yoxall. You are more than a Good Samaritan — you’re a hero, a guardian angel. Truly moving,” Ducey wrote.

Yoxall prefaced his comments Tuesday by suggesting he was not perfect and “has a past.”

Court records show he entered a guilty plea for misdemeanor theft in Glendale back in 2001.

“I would ask people, remember those moments of poor judgment have not dictated my future, nor represent the person that I am here today,” he said.

Trooper Andersson remains in recovery with more surgeries to come, according to Milstead.

Milstead said as of Friday, Yoxall and Andersson had not met in person since that morning.

The DPS investigation is still ongoing.