Homeless man lands job after receiving donated suit

(CNN) – Every day, people just want to get to work on time. The traffic, the noise, the rush, and Brian Smith would’ve given anything to have been a part of it.

A year ago, Smith was let go from his job, and 30 days past due became 60, then 90. Eventually, homeless.

A year and a 180 resumes late, and still nothing. A man can only take so much.

“These last 10 months, I’ve lost my faith in humanity, in God, in life. There were many times when shotguns looked very tempting,” said Brian Smith.

That’s about as dark as it gets, but Smith decided to give himself at least until the new year. Last month he went on KSL.com to look for more jobs, when he saw a story KSL did on a Utah company giving suits to homeless people to help them feel confident during job interviews.

B.J. Stringham is the president of Utah Woolen Mills in Salt Lake City, a clothing store giving away hundreds of suits to those desperate for a job.

“You can’t put a price on confidence,” Stringham said.

Smith got the suit Saturday, interviewed Monday, and got the job Tuesday.

“I didn’t think it would happen to me and it did, and I owe them so much,” said Smith.

It’s the first success story for this project and this coming Monday, Smith just might be the only person smiling in the middle of the rush to get to work.

“I thank them from the bottom of my heart.”