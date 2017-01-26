Locals discuss the line between opinion and offense on social media

DAVENPORT, Iowq (KWQC) – In a world where your opinion is easily expressed some are questioning its consequences.

“I think it’s gotten worse lately, definitely,” said Davenport resident Erika Downs.

She says when she looks at her Facebook page some of the comments sections are getting out of hand.

“Everybody has an opinion, and then somebody has an opinion on that person’s opinion, and it just goes on and on and on,” Downs said.

While she says she appreciates other’s opinions but sometimes feels lines are being crossed.

“I think when you start taking personal hit to other people,” Downs said. “I think that’s just a little too far.”

Comments and posts are not always as private as some think. And Downs feels it can have negative career repercussions.

“It’s different if you say your own personal opinion in your own life but once you air it for Facebook to see you do have a professional obligation to be good with your employer,” she said.

This week alone a Colona police officer was involved in a controversial picture on Facebook. Chief Suzanne Bogart says she has spoken with the officer and does not believe the post intended malice. She says he was expressing a negative opinion towards violent protests, however further conversations with the officer will be scheduled.

A United Township teacher is also under investigation after a weekend tweet. He is on leave while the school board investigates.

Social media controversy on personal time is new territory for many organizations. Both the police department and the school are now reviewing their own rules.

But even if professional lines are unclear, people like Davenport resident Luke Basler feel people should responsible for what they post on social media.

“If you can’t show that kind of decency in your personal life how are you going to be expected to show it in your professional life,” he said.

And while he believers everyone is entitled to their opinions, Basler says more thought should come before we click “post.”

“A lot more respectful a bit more treat others the way you want to be treated aspect in life.”