Madigan seeks to stop workers’ pay until budget passed

Associated Press Published:
Lisa Madigan
FILE - In this Aug. 21, 2014, file photo, Illinois Attorney Gen. Lisa Madigan speaks during a news conference in Chicago. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan is seeking to stop state worker pay until legislators and Gov. Bruce Rauner approve a spending plan.

A motion by Madigan filed Thursday in St. Clair County Circuit Court seeks to dissolve a preliminary injunction which allowed state workers to be paid during the budget impasse. Madigan asks the court dissolve Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza’s power to authorize payments to state employees on Feb. 28.

In a statement, Mendoza blamed Rauner for the budget impasse. She said state workers wouldn’t face a threat of no pay if he had proposed a balanced budget in 2015 or 2016.

GOP spokesman Steven Yaffe says it is outrageous Madigan is putting her father’s power politics ahead of hard-working families.

Madigan’s move comes as Senate leaders try to come up a bipartisan spending plan.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s