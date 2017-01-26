Officials seek poacher who killed eagle; took head, talons

Associated Press Published:
Iowa-DNR

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Iowa conservation officers say they’re looking for a poacher who shot a bald eagle and removed its head and talons.

The Des Moines Register reports (http://dmreg.co/2jjTL82 ) that a hiker discovered the bird’s carcass Wednesday in Yellow Banks County Park near the Des Moines River. Bald eagles are a protected species under state and federal law.

A news release from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources says the state of decomposition of the carcass has made it difficult to estimate when the eagle died.

State Conservation Officer Nate Anderson says anyone with tips or knowledge of the killing can use the Turn in Poachers website at http://www.iowadnr.gov/tip or by calling the hotline at 1-800-532-2020. Information may be left anonymously.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s