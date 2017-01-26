President Trump wants 20 percent tax on imports from Mexico to pay for wall

Associated Press Published:
Max Pons
In this Thursday, Sept. 17, 2015, photo, Max Pons, manager of the Nature Conservancy's southernmost preserve, stands near the southern end of the border fence, near Brownsville, Texas. The staggered fence or wall, costing $6.5 million per mile, runs along 54 miles of Texas 1,254-mile border with Mexico. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump wants to pay for his proposed southern border wall by slapping a 20 percent tax on imports from Mexico.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer says Trump has discussed the idea with congressional leaders and wants to include the measure in a comprehensive tax reform package.

Spicer spoke to reporters on Air Force One as Trump flew back from a Republican retreat in Philadelphia. He says that taxing imports from Mexico would generate $10 billion a year and “easily pay for the wall.”

Spicer says discussions are continuing with lawmakers to make sure the plan is “done right.” But he says it “clearly provides funding” for the wall.

