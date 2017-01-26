Scientists move the Doomsday Clock

(NBC) – A group of scientists and scholars Thursday in Washington DC moved the so called Doomsday Clock to two and a half minutes to midnight.

It’s the first time since 1953 that humanity has been so close to total disaster.

According to the Chicago based Bulletin of Atomic Scientists, recent events, including nuclear proliferation, climate change and cyber threats, prompted them to move the clock forward by 30 seconds.

“Unfortunately nuclear volatility has been and continues to be the order of the day. North Korea’s continued nuclear weapons development, the steady march of the arsenal modification program in the nuclear weapons states, simmering tensions between nuclear armed India and Pakistan and stagnation in arms control are all of considerable concern,” said Thomas Pickering, Former United States Ambassador to the United Nations.

Theoretical Physicist Lawrence Krauss explained further. “There are close to 15,000 nuclear weapons in the world. The United States and Russia have at least 5,000 weapons a piece, workable weapons that in fact our National Laboratories ensure each year, that [they] safeguard and ensure are workable. There is no rational reason to need a greater arsenal than 5,000 weapons. Already it’s excessive, far more than the world needs.”

The doomsday clock was at two minutes to midnight in 1953, when the U.S. was mired in the Cold War with the Soviet Union.