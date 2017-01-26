Suspect sought in New Boston, Ill. burglary

NEW BOSTON, Ill. (KWQC) — Officials are asking for help to identify the suspect or suspects in a burglary that took place around the new year.

The Mercer County Crime Stoppers say the burglary took place at 483 Bluff Road sometime between Saturday, December 31, 2016 and when it was reported, on Monday, January 2, 2017.

According to the report, a Camouflage John Deere Gator 825 was taken along with tools, a chain saw, nail guns, battery charger, an impact wrench and other items.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Mercer County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-582-2762 or 309-582-3500.

If your information leads to the arrest of the person, or persons, involved in this crime, or any other crimes, a cash reward of up to $1000 will be paid to you in a confidential manner.