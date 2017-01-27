A Goodwill Ambassador

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) — Manasa Pagadala is a shining star. A seventeen year old student at Rivermont Collegiate in Bettendorf who has a passion for tackling the issue of hunger around the world.

She is among a group of elite students in Iowa who recently attended a Global Youth Institute in Des Moines.

She is passionate about bringing attention to lack of energy in rural India. Some students study by candlelight because they don’t have access to electricity.

At the institute, she rubbed elbows with some of the best and brightest. Scientists who believe food is a moral right and are sharing their expertise about methods to make food more accessible to millions of people around the world.

Manasa wrote a paper on food security and energy production. She plans to visit India this summer to share her knowledge about possible solutions. Perhaps using renewable energy to grow crops. Lack of energy is a major problem for agricultural production in India.

Pagadala says the late Doctor Norman Borlaug is an inspiration. The Iowa native was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1970 for a lifetime of work to feed the hungry, worldwide. He founded the World Food Prize.

