Congresswoman Bustos promotes Valentines for Vets

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) – An effort is under way to share a few words of care and comfort to area veterans. 17th Dist. Congresswoman Cheri Bustos, (D- Ill.), is encouraging people in her district to participate in the Valentines for Veterans program by dropping off or mailing a Valentine’s Day card for a veteran.

Cards can be dropped off at her Rock Island, Rockford or Peoria offices. The deadline is Thurs., Feb. 9, 2017 and Congresswoman Bustos will then distribute them to local veterans. This is the fourth year she has organized the Valentines for Veterans program.

Bustos encourages others to make “sure our veterans know that their sacrifices and service to our country are appreciated.”

Cards can be dropped off or mailed to any of her offices listed below:

Peoria

3100 N. Knoxville Ave.

Suite 205

Peoria, IL 61603

Phone: (309) 966-1813

Rock Island

2401 4th Ave

Rock Island, IL 61201

Phone: (309) 786-3406

Rockford

119 N. Church St.

Suite 207 & 208

Rockford, IL 61101

Phone: (815) 968-8011