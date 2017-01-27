Crook burglarizes Bat Cave in Gotham, Wisconsin

GOTHAM, Wis. (CNN) – Holy holdups, Batman!

The suspected Bat Cave Burglar is in custody.

Authorities say someone broke into the appropriately named Bat Cave saloon in Gotham, Wisconsin early Monday morning and got away with cash.

Yes, there actually a city named Gotham, and it’s not the fictionalized New York City found in the Batman comic book hero’s world.

After these surveillance pictures were released, deputies say they got several tips, which led them to the aptly named Josh Crook.

The 26-year-old was arrested for burglary and damage to property.

