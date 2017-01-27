Davenport Police respond to shooting on Pershing Ave

By Published:
shots fired shooting

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) – Police responded to a shooting in the 800 block of Pershing Ave late Friday morning.

At approximately 11:43 am, responded to a call in reference to a shooting and discovered a 35-year-old male had suffered an injury, but the injury was minor and did not require medical treatment at the time. Police say that preliminary investigations indicate that an altercation between the victim and the shooter led to the shots being fired.

Investigations are still ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the “CityConnect Davenport, IA” mobile app.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s