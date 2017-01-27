Davenport Police respond to shooting on Pershing Ave

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) – Police responded to a shooting in the 800 block of Pershing Ave late Friday morning.

At approximately 11:43 am, responded to a call in reference to a shooting and discovered a 35-year-old male had suffered an injury, but the injury was minor and did not require medical treatment at the time. Police say that preliminary investigations indicate that an altercation between the victim and the shooter led to the shots being fired.

Investigations are still ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the “CityConnect Davenport, IA” mobile app.