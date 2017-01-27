Deere employees increase volunteer hours by more than 50 percent

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) – Deere & Company employees rolled up their sleeves and helped the communities where they work significantly more in 2016. The Moline-based manufacturer reports employees increased their number of volunteer hours by more than 50 percent.

According to a news release, Deere recently launched its “Serving Our Communities” initiative, in which 5,300 employees at 40 Deere locations around the world organized volunteer projects to benefit their local cities and towns. Employees package meals, collected food, built Habitat for Humanity homes and helped farmers in developing countries be more productive.

Grants from the John Deere Foundation and corporate contributions were also given in many communities where John Deere has facilities.

In all, Deere and its foundation provided grants and contributions totaling more than $31 million in fiscal year, 2016.

Deere says the citizenship activities touched more than 18 million people across the globe.