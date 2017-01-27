Dixon, Ill. man arrested on sexual assault charges

DIXION, Ill. (KWQC) — Police say they have arrested a man on sexual assault charges. According to police, an investigation began on Wednesday, January 25, 2017 and completed the following day with the arrest of 23-year-old Jonathan K. Boyd of Dixon.

Boyd was charged with seven counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, a class X felony. Police say he was taken to the Lee County Law Enforcement Building. There was no bond set.

In a post to the Dixon Police Facebook page, Chief Langloss reminded citizens to report any suspicious activity to the Dixon Police Department at 288-4411 or to Crimestoppers at 1-888-Caught-U (1-888-228-4488). He said callers do not have to leave their names and are eligible for rewards of up to $1,000 with information leading to an arrest.