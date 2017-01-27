Illinois and Iowa state leaders tour Rock Island Arsenal

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL (KWQC) – From both sides of the river and both sides of the aisle state leaders and senators came together to learn more about the Rock Island Arsenal.

“We think this is a pretty unique opportunity for them to hear the same message from the leadership of the ria about what happens here and how it affects our community,” said Tara Barney, CEO of the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce.

The chamber coordinates the event each year. For some it was their first tour, but others are a little more familiar.

“This is the third/fourth time I’ve toured,” said Illinois St. Sen. Neil Anderson.

The republican says it’s important for him to stay up-to-date on what’s happening on the island.

“Being one of the biggest employers, if not the biggest employer in the district, this is always something that’s talked about down in Springfield: what they need how important it is and how we can help them,” St. Sen. Anderson said.

Also back for a visit today was Iowa St. Sen. Jim Lykam.

“This is my second, and every time I come here I learn something else,” the democrat said.

St. Sen. Lykam says he wants to help more in the Iowa legislature understand the impact the arsenal has on the Quad Cities region.

“Here in eastern Iowa everyone knows about the arsenal, but some of my other colleges maybe not so much about it, the impact it has on this community,” he said. “And I’m very excited about going back and explaining this arsenal to other reps and senators.”

Barney says tours like this help remind state leaders that the arsenal is much more than a federal military facility.

“They’re supporting the businesses the companies the educational committee all the things that make the quad cities a vital place to be,” Barney said.

Barney says nearly 50 community leaders were also at today’s tour.