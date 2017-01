Related Coverage Former teacher from Long Grove charged with attempted murder

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) — A former Long Grove, Iowa teacher, accused of trying to kill her husband, has been found not guilty by reason of insanity.

The ruling came Thursday, January 26, 2017 in the trial of 64-year-old Patricia Oster, of Long Grove in Scott County.

Prosecutors say Oster stabbed her husband, Ardell Oster Jr., twice in the chest on May 3, 2016. An earlier court ruling had found her competent to stand trial.