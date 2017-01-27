Muscatine men sentenced for drugs, weapons charges

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) – Two Muscatine men have been sentenced for various crimes relating to drugs and weapons charges.

Terry Lee Raymond, 52, or rural Muscatine was sentenced for possession of a controlled sentence with intent to deliver, drug tax stamp violation, and two counts of theft. Each is a D felony. He was given consecutive prison sentences for a total of up to 20 years.

Investigations into Raymond found he was in possession of 12 ounces of marijuana and several items of stolen property. Raymond has previous felony convictions driving a motor vehicle while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance.

Stephen Sterner, 27, was also sentenced on Friday for possession of a controlled sentence, his third offense, and possession of a firearm as a felon. He was sentenced to concurrent prison sentences for a total of up to five years.

Investigations into Sterner found he was in possession of a pistol, marijuana, and cocaine. Sterner has previously been convicted of a felony offense.