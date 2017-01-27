Officials look to ID suspects in Moline fire that injured 88-year-old grandmother

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Ill. (KWQC) — Officials need help to identify two suspects responsible for starting a home on fire, leaving an 88-year-old grandmother fighting for her life.

The incident happened on Sunday January 22, 2017 around 4:20 a.m. County deputies and Moline Fire were called to the 4000 block of 13th Street in Moline, Ill. where a home was engulfed in fire. Officials say neighbors heard a large boom seconds before the home went up in flame.

Two adults and a juvenile were able to escape, but the grandmother was trapped in the home. Crews were able to rescue her, but say she is now in Iowa City fighting for her life.

Police are looking for an older white Buick with front passenger side damage. They say two males ran from the scene and entered this vehicle after starting the home on fire.

Anyone who is aware of any white or off white Buick cars with passenger side damage of any kind is asked to call the tip line (309) 762-9500. Crime Stoppers says you will remain anonymous and will receive up to $1000 cash if your information helps lead to an arrest.