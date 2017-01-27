Police looking into possible Arson case at Moline home.

Moline, Il (KWQC) The Rock Island Sheriff’s department are investigating a possible arson that has left one woman fighting for her life. It happened on Sunday on the 4-thousand block of 13th street. Crews battled large flames and thick smoke with the help of rock island crews. The house, which is severely damaged now, has many people searching for answers, including one neighbor.

It was just like any other night for Joyce Lawson, who happened to be awake during Sunday night’s fire.

“I had gotten up to go to the bathroom and i thought i heard a voice somebody talking outside, i thought it was my TV,” said Lawson. But moments later, a blast from the home shook her home. Lawson says she saw her neighbors home, she immediately thought of her relatives.

“I felt bad because all the youngest son that lives there was my late husbands great nephew, and that’s all i could think of,” she said.

2 adults and one child managed to get out of the house safely,but an 88 year old woman did not. she is being treated at the Iowa City hospital. Police say 2 men were seen running away from the scene just after the house went up in flames.