“River Enhanced” Snow Responsible For Accumulating Snow in Rock Island and Henry (IL) Counties

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) – We have all heard the term “Lake Effect Snow”. This usually impacts areas in the Great Lakes regions not areas in the QCA. However, this morning the perfect ingredients came together to allow for a rare “River Enhanced” snow squall.

According to Andy Ervin, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in the Quad Cities, you need an environment that will support flurries (like this morning), and air getting channeled through bluffs and going over the open waters of the Mississippi for at least 45 minutes. This will give the snow squall enough moisture and instability to produce heavy snow in a very localized area such as Rock Island and Henry counties this morning. If the wind direction and or speed change the intensity of the snow squall will change as well.

This is very similar to lake effect snow that requires cold air being blown over warm waters before moving on cold land depositing snow. With the perfect ingredients coming together this morning, a 4-5 mile wide band of snow produced whiteout conditions and accumulating snow between 1″-3″ while much of the QCA saw zero.

