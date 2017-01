DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) — A special election is scheduled for Tuesday, January 31, 2017 to fill a vacant seat in Iowa’s 89th House District. The House seat was held by Democrat Jim Lykam, who resigned after winning a special election on Dec. 27 for the Iowa Senate.

Scott County Auditor Roxanna Moritz stopped by the KWQC Quad Cities Today studios to talk about the special election. Moritz also commented on accusations of voter fraud in the 2016 Presidential Election by President Trump.