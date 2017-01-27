Two arrested after shots fired in Burlington, Iowa

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) — Police responded to a shots fired call Thursday night, January 26, 2017, in the 300 block of Angular. When they arrived, the found shell casings in front of an apartment. An investigation that included interviews led to the identity of a suspect.

Police, along with help from the Criminal Investigation Division and Southeast Iowa Narcotics Task Force, conducted a search of the residence and found 24-year-old Andre Darrell Jones of West Burlington, Iowa. During the search, police also found packaged marijuana, scales, United States currency and a loaded firearm. Officers found the firearm in a closet that was being used as a hiding place by 21-year-old Delaney Renee Hohenthaner of Burlington. At the time of the search, she had a 5-year-old child with her. Hohenthaner was also arrested.

Jones was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying weapons, discharging a firearm in the city limits, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and theft 3rd degree. His bond was set at $5,000.

Hohenthaner was charged with child endangerment and criminal trespass. Her bond was set at $2,000.

An investigation is ongoing.