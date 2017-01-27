Two suspects sought in connection to Clinton, Iowa shootings

Related Coverage Clinton Police respond to two shootings-UPDATED

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) — Police are looking for two men in connection to a pair of shootings that happened on Tuesday afternoon, January 24, 2017.

Around 1:38 p.m., police were called to Shell Central, 401 2nd Avenue South to investigate the report of a person who had been shot. The shooter had fled the scene on foot. Later that afternoon, around 3:33 p.m., police were called to the 300 block of 2nd Avenue South for the report of another person being shot. Once again, the shooter had fled the scene on foot.

Police are looking for two suspects in connection to these shootings, 25-year-old Saul Devaughn Jackson and 24-year-old Tyrone Terrell Harris. They say both suspects may be armed so do not attempt to engage or apprehend them.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Clinton Police Department at 563 243-1458 or Clinton County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-883-8015.