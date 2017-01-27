West Burlington Police look to ID persons of interest

WEST BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) — Police are looking for help to identify four persons of interest in an identity theft and retail theft cases.

West Burlington Iowa Police Department posted the photos of the four on their Facebook page. They say the incidents took place at Target and Kohl’s department stores in West Burlington, but didn’t report the date.

Anyone who can identify anyone of the subjects should call the West Burlington Police Department at 319 754-8555 or Crime Stoppers at 319 753-8365.