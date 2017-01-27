“World’s Toughest Rodeo” comes to the iWireless

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) – Friday, January 27 and Saturday, January 28 Cinch World’s Toughest Rodeo will hit, not the ice, but the dirt at the iWireless Center.

Millions of pounds of dirt were brought in the to the arena for the rodeo. But, visitors can expect to see much more than a scenery change.

The show brings trick riders, bull riders and even bull jumpers to the Quad Cities.

Helping out the bull riders are also bull fighters. These performers brave the charging animals and help provide protection.

“It’s an adrenaline rush,” said one of the bull fighters, Zach Livingston. “Just like other people like to do, I don’t know ride motorcycles, we like to fight bulls and just have fun.”

Before the rodeo kicks-off, families can participate in pre-show activities. These includes pony rides, interacting with some of the entertainers and even taking pictures with a bull.

The pre-show portion of the rodeo starts at 6 p.m. It will be followed by the performers hitting the dirt at 7:30 p.m.

For more on the show, visit the iWireless Center’s website.