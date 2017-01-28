Bettendorf students marvel over chemisty, hovercrafts at science expo

Published:
Bettendorf Science Expo

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) – Students got a hands on experience Bettendorf Saturday. A science expo that had a little of everything, from live animals to hovercraft.

Students learned more about science through Lego robots, chemistry experiments, and visiting with a veterinarian. In all, over 50 exhibits gave students a one-on-one experience to learn about science and careers.

This is the eleventh and largest year so far for the science expo. It is an annual event that is free and open to all children.

