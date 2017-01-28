Muscatine teachers find a way to help students in need

Related Coverage Construction students help renovate new food pantry site

MUSCATINE, Iowa. (KWQC) — As the number of lower-income families increase in Muscatine, teachers at the high school have stepped up to provide necessities to students in need.

Community members are able to donate items to the school and students are able to browse a room of donations and take what they need. The faculty calls this room the “Muskie Locker.” The room stores clothing, food and basic necessities for students to access during school hours.

Alison Anson, teacher at Muscatine High School, said the amount of students on free and reduced lunches is at more then 50 percent. The teachers decided to take action and collaborated on how they could lend a hand to these teens. “We were talking about, wouldn’t it be nice if kids had a pantry where they could go and it was fully stocked and they could just get what they needed,” said Anson.

From that moment the staff came up with the plan for the locker. This would allow students to discretely get any supplies they many need. “When they come in we just shut the door and we show them everything we have and, it’s all free,” said Anson.

She said the process started last year when she put out small bags of toiletries in the cafeteria for the students. She said within two days the box was empty. At that moment she realized some students just need a helping hand. Anson said this year more than 400 students utilize the room on a regular basis. “I had a boy come up with one of the at-risk teachers and he needed a winter coat and a stock cap as it had just gotten cold recently,” said Anson.

She also helped the boy find a coat for his mom and younger sister. “He’s just looking at me like you’re going to send this home with me for my family, and I said yes, yes whoever needs anything we are here to provide it for them,” said Anson.

Staff also allows students to take home food over breaks and long weekends when the pantry at home may be bare. “Just before Christmas break a student went to a teacher just before the end of the day and said I’m kind of nervous about being out of school for Christmas break because you know I won’t have free lunch and breakfast,” said Anson.

She has created a facebook page for the locker as a way to make posts about what supplies are needed. Anson said the community has been supportive and drops off anything that is asked for. “I mean people are just so generous in this community it’s amazing,” said Anson.

As the support continues Anson is setting goals on ways to continue the program and is considering expanding and adding a locker to each middle school.

For updates on the program check out the “Muskie Locker” Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Muskie-Locker-1143776895709005/