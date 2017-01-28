Scott County parties do what they can to ‘get out the vote’

Davenport, IA (KWQC) The race to fill now, Senator Jim Lykam’s seat is on. With the special election only a few days away, local democrats and republicans are scrambling to get people out to the polls. But the problem is, not many people know about the special election. That’s why Democratic House nominee, Monica Kurth held a ‘Get out the Vote’ rally on Saturday. With the endorsement of former Maryland governor martin O’Malley, Kurth says this is the final push to make people aware of the election so they can get to the polls.

“It is the last, this our get out the vote weekend, we have four days, we’re knocking on doors, we’re collecting absentee ballots, we’re encouraging people to get to the polls on Tuesday,” said Kurth.

On the other side of the aisle, Republican house nominee, Michael Gonzales and his volunteers aren’t wasting any time either.

“We’re just doing everything and anything and any kind of media that we can as far as mailing, phone calls, if it takes knocking on doors everything and anything it takes.” Gozales said.

Both parties say they plan to make calls and get more polls for the remainder of the weekend. Polls will open on Tuesday January 31st at 7AM, and will close at 9PM.