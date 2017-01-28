Teen’s tuba passion inspires classmates

(CNN) – High school junior Jordan Stewart loves one thing above all else: The tuba. It’s kind of an obsession.

For a while, Jordan only had a paper drawing of his favorite instrument. He was overjoyed when the paper tuba was replaced with a tuba ornament. He now uses it to entertain his classmates at lunch.

And this year Jordan finally got to join the band.

Gabriel Agrisoni is like his big brother, helping Jordan during practice. Jordan’s already returned the favor.

“I’ve learned so much about myself, so much about what I want to do. I just figured out that I want to be in music therapy and a big part of it was due to him,” Agrinsoni said.

Gabriel’s not the only one Jordan’s inspired. It’s homecoming at Moore, and the crowd is crazy about its court. Especially about one guy with a tuba.

With a crowd and a mic, Jordan couldn’t pass the moment up to do what he loves to do the most.