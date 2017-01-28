Vehicle rolls, driver ejected in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Iowa (KWQC) – Police responded to a vehicle rollover late Friday night in which the driver was ejected from the vehicle.

Police responded to the accident in the 400 block of Union Street in LaMotte at approximately 11:43 pm. They say Mackenzie Bullock, 20, was travelling westbound on Union Street when he lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle rolled several times and Bullock was ejected.

Bullock was treated at the scene by paramedics and was later transported to Mercy Hospital in Dubuque. The accident in still under investigation by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.