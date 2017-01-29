Davenport car accident requires rescue of occupants View as list View as gallery Open Gallery (Photo: Brett Geist)

UPDATE: The accident occurred at approximately 4:06 pm. Locust Street had to be shut down for 30-40 minutes until the vehicles could be removed from the roadway.

The occupants were taken to Genesis hospitals for evaluation. Police say there will be only simple traffic charges in relation to this accident.

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) – Davenport Police and Davenport Fire crews had to rescue victims in to a two-vehicle car accident on Sunday afternoon.

Police say that a small call and an SUV collided at the intersection of Clark Street and West Locust Street. The force of the impact caused to SUV to roll and come to a rest on the driver’s side.

There were three occupants in the SUV and two in the car. Rescue efforts were made to extract the occupants of the SUV because the damage from rollover made it difficult to open the doors.

Sgt. Fred Lepley of the Davenport Police Department reported that the victims sustained only minor injuries, but they were all taken to the hospital for a full assessment.

There is currently no word on the cause of the accident.

