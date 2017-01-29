Fort Madison shelter prepares rescued dogs for new homes

FORT MADISON, Iowa (KWQC) – Last week, 77 dogs were rescued from a home in Burlington, IA and were taken to PAW Animal Shelter.

Over the past few days, the shelter has worked to get the dogs ready for their new homes.

PAW Animal Shelter director Sandy Brown was pleasantly surprised at the state the dogs were in, despite their free-roaming conditions.

“Besides having fleas, ticks, and some really long toenails, they were really not as horrible as you might imagine,” Brown says. “They all need grooming of course and vet care, but we’ve had dogs come in where you couldn’t tell the front end from the back end.”

Many local groomers and veterinarians have stepped up to offer their services to the shelter. All the dogs have gotten their rabies shots and teeth checked as well.

It’s the house-training which concerns Brown most.

“It is going to take somebody with a lot of time, patience, and dedication to get these dogs into being a wonderful family pet,” she says.

The shelter has received dozens of applications for the shi tzus, but PAW plans to select homes who understand the extra care these animals will need.

“We will be very very particular on where these dogs go because at the end of the day we’re more concerned with the well-being of the dog then hurting somebody’s feelings,” she explains. “Not that they wouldn’t be a good home for a normal dog, but a hoarding and a puppy mill dog is not your normal dog.”

While the smaller dogs at the shelter are the most popular, it does also have about 150 medium-big sized dogs available for adoption.

If you’d like more information about how to adopt from PAW, click this link to their website.