MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) – The Moline Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying the suspects in an armed robbery. Officials say the incident occurred Sunday morning, January 29th at a motel in Moline.

The police department posted a still picture from surveillance video on its facebook page.

If you can identify them or have information regarding the armed robbery please contact the Moline Police Department at 309-524-2140 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500.