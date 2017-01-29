Police investigating body found in Sterling

STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) – Police are reporting that a body was found Sunday morning in Sterling.

At approximately 8:10 am, police received a report of a deceased person found lying on the ground in the 1800 block of Locust Street.

Police say no foul play is suspected at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.

The body is described as an elderly female, but police will not release her identity until all family has been identified.

