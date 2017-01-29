Police respond to fatal accident in Jackson County

By Published: Updated:
Car crash, accident

JACKSON COUNTY, Iowa (KWQC) – Police responded early Sunday morning to a vehicle rollover in Jackson County that was fatal for the driver.

At 4:31 am, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a vehicle rollover on 174th Ave, just south of 19th Street, southwest of Maquoketa.

Police say that the driver of a pickup truck failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway and lost control of the vehicle. The truck then when through a fence and rolled three times, coming to rest on its top.

The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver’s name is currently being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

