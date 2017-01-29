Rock Island refugee family is thankful they came to the U.S.A.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) — After four years of living in Rock Island, the Algburi family is relieved they escaped Iraq for a chance to start over in America.

The family said they are relieved they choose to come here four years ago rather then now. At this point they are unsure if they would have made it across the border with President Donald Trumps executive ban.

Abdul-Azeez and Ritaj Algburi are teens that had to adapt to the American culture and learn English. Both said it has been difficult but they both managed to graduate high school in Rock Island, with plans to continue their education at local colleges. Ritaj Algburi said they wouldn’t be where they are today if it wasn’t for the friends they made here in the QCA. “We left our families back there so when we came here and we met our friends, we feel like this is our second family you know,” said Ritaj Algburi.

The family was able to leave Iraq with the help of World Relief. Connections Quad Cities reached out to World Relief four years ago saying they wanted to help refugees and were paired up with the Algburi family. Pastor Jason Holtgreve said his church greeted the family at the airport and now spends a lot of time bonding with the family. “It’s been inspiring, they came to our country fleeing violence and they came to the Quad Cities and the United States to find a safe place,” said Holtgreve.

Both Aziz and Ritaj Algburi are grateful to have the freedoms they have now. They said it has changed their lives. “When we came here we had a chance of doing a lot of things that we can really do back there,” said Ritaj Algburi.

For Ritaj Algburi, coming to the states gave her an opportunity to complete high school and start college where she is currently studying nursing. Abdul-Azeez Algburi is hoping to study engineering at Scott Community College. Both of these things they said wouldn’t be possible if they lived in Iraq.

“The best thing you can do is actually is get to know a refugee family and learn their stories and meet them face to face,” said Hotlgreve.