ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) — Officials closed down Blackhawk Road between 30th Street and 24th Street to battle a fire at Jake O’s Grille, 2900 Blackhawk Rd.

The fire broke out in the early morning hours of Monday, January 30, 2017. At 6:15 a.m. crews were still battling the fire.

