Flu restrictions issued at Dubuque hospital

By Published:
You Feel Sick: Speaking of Flu season, it is just around the corner and with the change in weather our bodies are extremely susceptible to a cold here and there. This excuse is perfect for any time of the year, but especially if there is postseason baseball on the television.
You Feel Sick: Speaking of Flu season, it is just around the corner and with the change in weather our bodies are extremely susceptible to a cold here and there. This excuse is perfect for any time of the year, but especially if there is postseason baseball on the television.

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWQC) – Another area hospital is issuing a Flu Restriction. Beginning Mon., Jan. 30, 2017, UnityPoint Health – Finley Hospital will not allow visitors 14 years and under in patient care areas. Also, all visitors must be in good health.

According to a post on the hospital website, anyone who has had flu-like symptoms in the past seven days, including cough, sore throat or fever of 100 degrees or higher, is asked not to visit. Only two adult visitors at a time will be allow in patient rooms. Visitors are also asked to wash their hands when entering and exiting a patient’s room.

No word on how long the visitor restriction will be in place.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s