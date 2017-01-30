Flu restrictions issued at Dubuque hospital

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWQC) – Another area hospital is issuing a Flu Restriction. Beginning Mon., Jan. 30, 2017, UnityPoint Health – Finley Hospital will not allow visitors 14 years and under in patient care areas. Also, all visitors must be in good health.

According to a post on the hospital website, anyone who has had flu-like symptoms in the past seven days, including cough, sore throat or fever of 100 degrees or higher, is asked not to visit. Only two adult visitors at a time will be allow in patient rooms. Visitors are also asked to wash their hands when entering and exiting a patient’s room.

No word on how long the visitor restriction will be in place.