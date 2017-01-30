Four arrested on drug charges in Galva, Ill.

GALVA, Ill. (KWQC) — Four people were arrested on drug charges after a suspicious package was sent from California.

Police say on Friday, January 27, 2017, the Galva Police Department was alerted by the Galva Post Office that there was a suspicious package that had arrived from California. The package was addressed to a home in Galva. According to police, the residents were currently under investigation and were suspected of trafficking cannabis.

The Galva Police Department was assisted by the US Postal Inspector’s Office, the Kewanee Police Department Street Crimes Division, Kewanee Police Department K9 Rosco, Black Hawk Area Task Force, and the Henry County Special Operations Unit, in coordinating a controlled delivery of the package and executing a search warrant at the delivery address.

A traffic stop of a vehicle that left the delivery address, as well as a search warrant that was conducted at the home, resulted in recovering more than 500 grams of cannabis, scales, and drug paraphernalia.

Four people were arrested for calculated criminal cannabis conspiracy, possession of cannabis over 500 grams, and possession of cannabis with the intent to deliver; Jessica M Felt, 26, and Nathan J Felt, 27, both of Galva; Jacob M Paxton, 24, and Natalie J Clapp, 27, both of Kewanee, Ill.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.