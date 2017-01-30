Iowa State says 3 students, employees affected by travel ban

AMES, Iowa (AP) – Iowa State University says a graduate student, a postdoctoral researcher and a visiting scholar have been blocked from entering the country due to President Donald Trump’s restrictions on immigration.

ISU President Steven Leath says the university has been in touch with all three and hopes that “they will be able to continue their work and studies with Iowa State in the near future.”

University spokesman John McCarroll says the graduate student was scheduled to arrive over the weekend but was denied permission to board a flight in Stockholm.

McCarroll says the postdoctoral researcher had been at Iowa State since July 2015 and is trying to return to campus. He says the visiting scholar was expected to start this week. No details were immediately available on their countries of origin.