Jazzed About Music And Muscatine

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) — His fingers fly across the keyboard on the Steinway. She makes the flute sing.

Jeff and Anne Barnhart are the gifted duo: Ivory and Gold. Husband and wife who are headliners at this weekend’s Eagles and Ivories Festival in Muscatine.

Anne comes from a classical background. Jeff started playing jazz professionally when he was a teenager.

The two travel for forty weeks a year to entertain audiences in the states and abroad. Saturday January 28th and Sunday January 29th, they will play ragtime, early jazz and much more.

Saturday evening at Wesley United Methodist Church and Sunday afternoon at the Muscatine Art Center.

A musical duo that performs flawlessly. A hit with audiences. Returning for an annual visit to Muscatine.

