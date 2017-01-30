Jazzed About Music And Muscatine

Fran Riley Feature

By Published:
fran-1-27-17

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) — His fingers fly across the keyboard on the Steinway. She makes the flute sing.

Jeff and Anne Barnhart are the gifted duo: Ivory and Gold. Husband and wife who are headliners at this weekend’s Eagles and Ivories Festival in Muscatine.

Anne comes from a classical background. Jeff started playing jazz professionally when he was a teenager.

The two travel for forty weeks a year to entertain audiences in the states and abroad. Saturday January 28th and Sunday January 29th, they will play ragtime, early jazz and much more.

Saturday evening at Wesley United Methodist Church and Sunday afternoon at the Muscatine Art Center.

A musical duo that performs flawlessly. A hit with audiences. Returning for an annual visit to Muscatine.

Jazzed About Music And Muscatine – Fran Riley Feature

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s