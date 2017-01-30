Latino USA anchor to headline QC Hispanic Chamber Gala

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) – The Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce has announced this year’s guest for its annual glala. Maria Hinojosa is an award-winning news anchor and reporter currently on NPR’s Latino USA.

Latino USA is broadcast locally on WVIK 90.3 FM. Hinojosa will keynote the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce’s 8th Annual Gala.

The event will be held Sat., April 22, 2017 at 5:30 p.m. at the QC Waterfront Convention Center in Bettendorf.

The evening is a celebration of the Greater Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce accomplishments, members, and supporters.

Tickets are $70 for early bird member and $80 for early bird non-member registration through March 17th. After that, tickets will be $80 for members and $90 for non-members.

To find out more or to register for the event, visit http://www.gqchc