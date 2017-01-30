Local lawmakers react to President Trump’s travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries

Related Coverage AP Analysis: Trump travel ban risks straining Mideast ties

WASHINGTON (KWQC) — Lawmakers from the Quad Cities area weighed in on the president’s executive order banning travelers from seven Muslim-majority nations.

U.S. Senator from Joni Ernst (R-IA) issued the following statement:

“We are a welcoming nation, a nation of immigrants – of all religions and from countries across the world; but we must be vigilant in our efforts to ensure the protection of our homeland.”

“As I have said previously, I believe it is prudent to take the time necessary to reassess the quality and adequacy of the vetting processes we rely on for our refugee and visa programs. With respect to the President’s Executive Order, there must be more clarity surrounding the order’s implementation. In our efforts to protect our nation from ISIS, we also must ensure we are not inadvertently penalizing our allies in the fight against radical Islamic terrorism– especially those who have supported U.S. military efforts in Iraq.”

“Moreover, we must ultimately address the underlying cause of the current humanitarian crisis by devising and executing a successful strategy to destroy our ISIS enemy.”

U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) issued the following statement.

“I wish the President had realized that governing in a fair and just manner is harder than rallying crowds with catchphrases before human lives were affected, as they were by today’s needless and dehumanizing detentions at O’Hare and airports around the country. Stopping legal permanent residents and babies simply because of where they’re from is not the American way and it doesn’t make us safer. This Muslim ban must end.”