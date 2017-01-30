local-trump-supporters-respond-to-first-10-days-in-office

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) – Despite all the protests nationwide, a lot of people who voted for President Donald Trump say they’re still behind him.

After a week and a half as president, he is already making changes, from enacting a travel ban and just Monday, firing his acting Attorney General.

Some Trump supporters in the Quad Cities believe these are big steps in moving the country forward.

“I think in the Executive Branch we’re in very good hands,” Ted Marolf, of Wilton, said.

Marolf says he’s been a Trump supporter for a long time.

“Early adapter and his viewpoints were refreshing,” he said.

He says it hasn’t always been easy, though.

“It took me a little bit of courage to put my Trump sign out in the yard, and then somebody stole it, so I put another one out,” Marolf said.

Now, after President Trump’s first 10 days in the White House, Marolf says he’s glad to see him taking action.

“They say nice things in the campaign then they get into office and it’s like, oh well all the reasons we couldn’t do that and suddenly you’ve got a guy that’s doing that so yeah, very encouraging from my standpoint,” Marolf said.

He says what he’s not happy about are the protests.

“Really, it’s kind of like the banging of pots and pans,” Marolf said. “At the end of the day, it’s no more effective than a well-organized candlelight vigil, Trump is going to do what he’s going to do, the adults are in town and they’re going to take care of business.”

Lance Altizer of Davenport also supports Trump, but he believes what protestors are doing is healthy.

“It is something that we need and it sheds light on a lot of the negatives, right. you know there is a divide in our country right now and it needs to be addressed and if this is the way that people feel as though it should be addressed then so be it,” Altizer said.

Both Altizer and Morolf say they believe this is a good start to making some much-needed changes in our country.

“There are absolutely things on from our side that young conservatives and myself don’t agree with, but there are things that we believe we could do better with Donald Trump opposed to Hillary Clinton,” Altizer said.