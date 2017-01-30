Man charged with hate crime in incident at Iowa City mall

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWQC) – A man is charged with a hate crime and other crimes after allegedly making remarks of a sexual nature to a female who said it was against her religion.

Iowa City Police say the man then reportedly began to threaten the victim with physical violence and death, along with making more comments directed toward her religion.

It happened Sat., Jan. 28, 2017 at the Old Capitol Mall on S. Clinton St. Police arrested 50-year-old Roy Lane Hudson on charges of first degree harassment, assault and a hate crime.

In addition, Hudson was also wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant from Des Moines for obstructing a court order. Officers in Iowa City believe this was an isolated incident.

