Man who rescued burning US flag from protest keeps his job

The Associated Press Published:

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — The man who disrupted a flag-burning protest in Iowa City with a fire extinguisher last week won’t lose his job.

FedEx said in a statement that Matt Uhrin remains a driver with FedEx Express, and the company has no plans to change that.

In this Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 photo, Matt Uhrin, right, extinguishes a set of American flags being set on fire by protesters on the pedestrian mall in Iowa City, Iowa. Organizers told the Iowa City Press-Enterprise that Thursday's demonstration across from the Old Capitol Mall was aimed at racial and social injustice and U.S. imperialism. (David Scrivner /Iowa City Press-Citizen via AP)
The Iowa City Press-Citizen reports (http://icp-c.com/2kgTrv8 ) pictures and video of Uhrin rescuing a U.S. flag Thursday spread quickly on the Internet, and he was wearing his FedEx uniform at the time.

Uhrin has declined the newspaper’s request for comment.

Protest organizers say they were trying to make a statement about racial and social injustice and U.S. imperialism by burning the U.S. flag.

