Medical condition causes 2 car crash in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) — Two vehicles were involved in a crash late Monday morning, January 30, 2017. A Buick was heading east on Rockingham Road, between Division and Howell Streets, when officials say the driver had a seizure clipped the back of another car. The car continued on and ran into two utility poles.

Officials say the driver just needed treatment for the seizure. There is no word if the driver of the other vehicle needed medical treatment.

Stay tuned to KWQC-TV6 and kwqc.com for any updates as we receive them.