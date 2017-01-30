Owner shoots burglar in Bureau County bar

DEPUE, Ill. (KWQC) — Officials say a burglar was shot when he broke into a tavern early Saturday morning, January 28, 2017. The incident happened at the Junction tavern located at 901 West IL Highway 29, around 5:24 a.m.

According to the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office, the owner, Chales W. Casford, was in his living area, which is attached to his business, when he heard a loud noise. He went to check it out, armed with a gun.

Casford told police that when he entered the business, he saw a large man standing infront of the cash register drawer. He said the man advanced toward him and he fired his weapon.

Police found the suspect, 42-year-old Jackie L. Popp of Ohio, Ill. on the floor with a gunshot wound to his upper right leg. He was taken to the hospital and later transferred to St. Francis Hospital in Peoria, Ill.

After investigating the shooting and consulting with States Attorney Caffarini, it was determined, no charges will be filed on Casford.

Popp is currently on parole with the Illinois Department of Corrections for a twelve year sentence for burglary in Whiteside County in 2010. The State’s Attorney will be pursuing charges of burglary against Popp upon his release from medical treatment.