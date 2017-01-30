Quad Cities fans gear up for Cubs World Series trophy stop

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) – Cubs fans waited over 100 years for their team to capture the World Series title. That’s why 14 hours didn’t seem like a very long wait to catch a glimpse of the 2016 Commissioner’s Trophy.

Quad Cities Cubs fans began lining up at 8:45 p.m. on Sunday, January 29 for the trophy’s stop at the River Music Experience (129 N. Main St.) Monday, January 30.

According to the RME’s website, fans aren’t guaranteed a glimpse at the trophy. But they did say they estimate 750 groups will get through the line, and recommended fans line up early in the morning.

The non-profit venue also asked for fan’s patience and reminded people today is a work day for some.

Doors open in downtown Davenport at 10 a.m., but the trophy will only be on display from 12-1:30 p.m.

According to the city of Davenport admission is free, but fans will only get 15-30 seconds with the trophy.

If fans miss the trophy’s stop in Davenport, the trophy will also be in Iowa City Jan 30. The trophy will be on display at the University of Iowa Student Union Building (Iowa Memorial Union, 125 N. Madison St.) from 5-6:30 p.m.

For the full Cubs World Series trophy tour schedule, visit the Cubs official website.