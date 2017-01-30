World Series trophy makes QCA stop, hundreds line up to see it

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) – After 108 years of waiting for a World Series win, Cubs fans didn’t mind standing in line for hours to see the championship trophy.

87-year-old Ike McCleeary was excited to see the hardware up close.

“I saw it on television but nothing like the real stuff,” he says.

The younger fans were equally as excited as their older counterparts.

“I’ve been waiting my whole life for them to win the World Series,” says ten-year-old Max Felts. “We needed to wait two hours and 30 minutes.”

Most fans were let inside the River Music Experience at 10AM. Some fans camped out, setting up sleeping bags as early as 9PM the night before.

General admission fans weren’t let into see the trophy until noon.

Adam Jackson, who arrived at 5AM with his family, was worried not every fan would get the chance to take a photo.

“I think 90 minutes is a little short time period for all the fans we’ve got outside so hopefully everybody can get through,” says Jackson.

Chicago Cubs VP of Communications Julian Green believes coming to Iowa was important for the franchise.

“Iowa is one of our strongholds,” he says. “We know that there is a significant number of Cubs fans who are just thrilled about this championship and so we wanted to get out here to the Quad Cities to share this experience.”

Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch is proud the Cubs chose this city.

“We’re the first city outside of Illinois,” says Klipsch. “It’s a great hotbed for baseball but also this is a great family community so many great things going on.”

At 1:30PM the trophy left the RME and made its way to Iowa City and the University of Iowa.

The cubs say the trophy does travel in it’s own vehicle.

Throughout the week, the trophy will work its way toward Cedar Rapids and Des Moines.